Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Three Armenian servicemen killed in ongoing Azerbaijani attacks

Three Armenian servicemen killed in ongoing Azerbaijani attacks

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenian servicemen were killed in the ongoing Azeri attacks on Armenia, the ministry of defense said in a statement. Two more troops are wounded.

The combat operations are still ongoing.

The Azeri military launched the attack at the north-eastern Armenian border around 03:40, July 28.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]