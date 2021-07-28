Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Azerbaijan claims it accepts Russian-brokered ceasefire at Armenia border

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claims in a statement that it has accepted a Russian-brokered ceasefire at the border with Armenia.

The Azerbaijani military launched an attack at the north-eastern part of the Armenian border overnight July 28, leading to casualties. 








