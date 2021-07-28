Armenian Ministry of Defense confirms report on Russian-brokered ceasefire over Azeri attacks

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. An agreement on restoring the ceasefire at the line of contact of the Armenian-Azerbaijani troops in the north-eastern direction has been reached at the mediation of the command of Russian peacekeeping forces, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As of midday, the ceasefire was mostly holding.

“Both sides used firearms and mortars during the combat operations which began as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation. Moreover, the Armenian Armed Forces units opened mortar fire in response to the adversary mortar use. No change of the line of contact has taken place, the border situation is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.”