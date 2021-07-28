Geghamasar community leader’s deputy presents situation in bordering villages of Gegharkunik province

VARDENIS, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Deputy head of Geghamasar community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province Vardan Margaryan says he didn’t notice panic today among the residents of border communities connected with the escalation of the situation in the border by the Azerbaijani side.

“I just came from the meeting with the locals, everything is normal. There haven’t been shots in the direction of villages, the shots were fired in the positions, they have been heard, but it doesn’t change anything among the people”, he told reporters.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan