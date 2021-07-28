2 more bodies of fallen servicemen retrieved from battle zones, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh have found and retrieved 2 more bodies of Armenian servicemen during the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in Varanda (Fizuli), the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said.

“They will be identified after forensic examination”, the statement says.

Since the end of the 2020 Artsakh War, a total of 1618 bodies have been found during the search operations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan