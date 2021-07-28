Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Lithuania to send 27.5 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania will donate thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the Lithuanian National Radio and Television informed.

In particular, on July 28, the Lithuanian government approved the decision to send 27,500 doses of vaccine to Armenia. 131 thousand and 26 thousand 500 doses will be sent to Ukraine and Moldova, respectively.








