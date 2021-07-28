Armenian Government plans to accquaire Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Գovernment plans to purchase Sinopharm (China) and Pfizer / BioNTech (Germany-US-China) vaccines against coronavirus, ARMEPRESS reports, the relevant issue is included in the agenda of the July 29 sitting of the Government.

50 thousand vaccines for 25 thousand citizens will be purchased. The Government will allocate nearly 3.5 billion AMD for the acquisition of the vaccines.

At the moment Russian Sputnik V, British-Swedish AstraZeneca and Chinese Coronavac vaccines are available for the citizens of Armenia.