LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-21

LONDON, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.50% to $2504.50, copper price down by 0.10% to $9719.00, lead price down by 0.30% to $2344.00, nickel price up by 1.17% to $19600.00, tin price down by 0.04% to $34695.00, zinc price up by 0.12% to $2965.50, molybdenum price stood at $39551.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.