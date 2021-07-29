Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire, opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. On July 29, at around 03:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, again launched a provocation in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, by opening fire at the Armenian positions from firearms, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani fire has been stopped after the counter actions of the Armenian side.

As of 07:00 this morning, the situation is calm, there are no shots.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

