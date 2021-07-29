Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. On July 29, at around 08:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

A short shootout took place. The Azerbaijani fire was stopped after the respective actions of the Armenian side.

A servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound as a result of the Azerbaijani shooting.

As of 09:30, the situation is calm.

Earlier today the Armenian defense ministry reported that on July 29, at around 03:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, again launched a provocation in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, by opening fire at the Armenian positions from firearms.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan