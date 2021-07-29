Armenia reports 233 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN. JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. 233 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 229,603, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5930 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 28.

123 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 219,502.

The death toll has risen to 4604 (7 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 4378.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1119 (3 new such cases).

