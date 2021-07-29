COVID-19: Armenian government allocates over 3 bln drams for purchase of Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government allocated 3 billion 459 billion drams for the purchase of Chinese Sinopharm and German Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19.

At the Cabinet meeting today caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said that the share of vaccine recipients in the overall population will increase by 10% (500,000 doses for 250,000 persons).

“The activeness towards vaccines is constantly growing in Armenia. We have already carried out 163,000 vaccinations”, he said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his turn expressed concerns that the coronavirus cases are gradually growing in Armenia. “I want to draw your attention to the vaccination process, we should continue effectively conducting the purchase of the vaccines. We need to actively cooperate also with our partners in this process and continue to keep the traditions of mutual help and support”, he said.

He stated that there is a traditiol of quite active cooperation with Georgia in terms of exchanging vaccines. “I want to thank the Georgian government for their decision to donate 50,000 doses vaccine to Armenia”, he said, adding that when Armenia has such an opportunity, a similar decision will be made.

Anahit Avanesyan informed that the government of Lithuania has decided to donate vaccines (27,000 doses) to Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan