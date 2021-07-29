Armenian caretaker health minister presents steps to be taken to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan has presented the upcoming actions aimed at increasing the number of people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

She told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that she has always stated that the vaccination results are not so satisfactory. “But we are satisfied with the constantly growing number of those who seek to get vaccinated. I hope that with the arrival of new batches of vaccines this rate will grow, and we will have a chance to reach our targets on the right time, by the end of the year”, she added.

As for the packages which are being prepared for applying some restrictions connected with the virus, Avanesyan said they propose a COVID-19 test requirement from time to time in public services field, especially in those workplaces where there are broad contacts and the citizens are representatives of risky groups.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan