Armenian Ombudsman in Gegharkunik province on fact-finding mission

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has visited Gegharkunik province for conducting fact-finding activities, his Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Vardenis Mayor Aram Melkonyan and the representative of the Governor’s Office, the Ombudsman is meeting with the locals, listens to their issues of concern.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan