Sotk gold mine not operating now for security purposes – Gegharkunik Governor

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province Gnel Sanosyan informed today that the Sotk gold mine doesn’t operate at the moment for security purposes.

“The employees and some of the equipment of the Sotk mine have been removed for security purposes. The mine is not operating at the moment. It will probably resume operation when there is no security issue”, he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The Governor added that the section of the village of Kut is closed for reporters for the same security purposes. “The Azerbaijani side has somewhat advanced in the territory near the village of Kut since May 13-14. Such decision was made because of yesterday’s incident on border”, Gnel Sanosyan said.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan