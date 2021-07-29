Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-07-21

YEREVAN, 29 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 July, USD exchange rate up by 2.04 drams to 484.36 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.07 drams to 575.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.36 drams to 675.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 59.68 drams to 27977.61 drams. Silver price down by 3.34 drams to 386.12 drams. Platinum price down by 194.88 drams to 16320.02 drams.