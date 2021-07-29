Germany deeply concerned over renewed escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for reinstating ceasefire

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Ministry Matthias Lüttenberg has commented on the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The renewed violent escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is deeply concerning. Germany calls on both sides to reinstate the ceasefire and to do everything in their power to protect human lives”, he said on Twitter.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

On July 29, at around 03:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, again launched a provocation in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, by opening fire at the Armenian positions from firearms. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded from the Azerbaijani fire.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan