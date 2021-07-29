Health condition of one of the servicemen wounded by Azerbaijani shooting remains extremely serious

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The health condition of one of the Armenian servicemen wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation in the border section of Gegharkunik remains extremely serious, ARMENPRESS reports acting Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan told the reporters following the Cabinet meeting.

''The soldiers injured as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation are in hospital now. There are no changes in the health condition of the one that was in extremely serious situation’', Avanesyan said.

4 Armenian servicemen had been injured during the Azerbaijani provocation overnight July 28. 3 were killed.