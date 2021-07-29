Samples of remains of 50 Armenian servicemen killed during the war to be transported to Netherlands for identification

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Samples of the remains of 50 Armenian servicemen killed during the 44-day Artsakh war will be transported to the Netherlands for identification, ARMENPRESS reports acting Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan told the reporters following the Cabinet meeting.

"Unfortunately, we had complex samples that could not be identified. We have reached an agreement with our Dutch partners and are in the process of transporting the remains. I do not expect a rapid answer, because they will have to carry out a rather complicated process of examinations, as soon as we have the answers, we will definitely make them public," said the acting minister.