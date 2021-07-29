Use of force is inadmissible – CSTO Gen.-Sec. about situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary-General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas commented on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the CSTO, Stanislav Zas offered deep condolences to the families of the 3 Armenian servicemen killed during the military clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 28 and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

''The risk of further escalation of the regional situation is of great concern, which can have a negative impact on the implementation of the trilateral agreements enshrined in the declaration of November 10, 2020 by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. We consider use of force inadmissible. Only political-diplomatic methods should be used to resolve contradictions. I salute the efforts of Russia aimed at the stabilization of the situation in the region’’, Stanislav Zas said.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

On July 29, at around 03:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, again launched a provocation in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, by opening fire at the Armenian positions from firearms. The adversary was silenced as a result of the retaliation of the Armenian side.