Armenian, Georgian sides discuss transit transportation issues

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan arrived in Georgia on a two-day working visit.

He met with Georgian minister of finance Lasha Khutsishvili.

“We have discussed with my partner the ways of strengthening the cooperation opportunities and economic ties between our countries in different areas, also touching upon the importance of partnership in tax and customs fields”, Vahan Kerobyan said on Facebook.

The Armenian caretaker minister informed that they have also discussed the problems connected with transit transportation through Georgia.

