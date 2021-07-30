Armenian MP calls on int’l organizations to take concrete actions to stop Azerbaijani provocations

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has nothing to concede regarding its territorial integrity, at the same time it calls on all international organizations to take concrete actions to put an end to the Azerbaijani provocations, Member of Parliament from the ruling My Step faction Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at the extraordinary session, commenting on the recent escalated situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The whole responsibility of the situation falls on Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership, and it’s obvious that it deliberately escalates the situation by taking provocative actions. The Azerbaijani armed forces, which are illegally located in the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12, recently are openly conducting provocative actions”, she said.

The lawmaker added that this violates the trilateral statements, but noted that Armenia and its authorities plan to take actions which will ensure security and peace in the region.

“I emphasize our determination that we have nothing to concede regarding our territorial integrity. And I call on all international structures to take concrete, practical steps”, she said.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

On July 29, at around 03:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, again launched a provocation in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, by opening fire at the Armenian positions from firearms. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded from the Azerbaijani fire.

On July 29, starting from 23:00, the units of the Armenian air defense forces prevented the attempts by Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to enter into Armenia’s airspace in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

