Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Boris Sahakyan appointed Secretary General of Foreign Ministry of Armenia

Boris Sahakyan appointed Secretary General of Foreign Ministry of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Boris Sahakyan Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, e-gov.am reports.

On July 19, Pashinyan signed a decision on relieving Vahagn Melikyan from the position of Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]