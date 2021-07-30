Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Armenia records highest agricultural growth in EAEU

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Agricultural production output in the Eurasian Economic Union in the period of January-June 2021 ammounted to 0.6%, while Armenia recorded the higest growth among the member states – 6.4%.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazakhastan recorded 3.2% growth, Kyrgyzstan recorded 1.3% growth and Russia recorded 0.2% growth.








