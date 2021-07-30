Armenia, Georgia discussing possibility of launching high-speed train between the two countries

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The acting Minister of Economy of Armenia and his Georgian counterpart discussed a number of joint projects in the field of infrastructure, tourism, railway and energy, ARMENPRESS reports acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan informed, noting that the possibilities of launching high-speed train between Armenia and Georgia was also discussed. According to him, it will give an opportunity to reach to Tbilisi from Yerevan in 2-3 hours, which will also foster the development of tourism.

''In the sidelines of my visit to Georgia on July 29 I met with Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natela Turnava. Our countries have relatively small markets, but they cn become much more attractive in the region together. In this context, we discussed a number of joint projects in the fields of infrastructure, tourism, railways and energy. We talked about the possibility of launching a high-speed train, which will allow reaching Tbilisi from Yerevan in 2-3 hours, as a result of which tourism will develop. We also referred to the prospects for the development of wine tourism between our countries.

In the sidelines of my visit I also met with Deputy Prime MInister- Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze. We discussed issues related to the regional cooperation, transit transportation through Georgia,a s well as referred to the possibilities for cooperation in the sphere of agriculture'', Minister Kerobyan wrote on his Facebook page.