New Armenian envoy to United States awarded diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on awarding Lilit Makunts the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the presidency said.

Makunts was appointed Armenian Ambassador to the United States on August 2.

