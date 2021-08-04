Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

“Relatively stable” situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says defense ministry

“Relatively stable” situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says defense ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was “relatively stable”, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

“No significant violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. The units of the Armenian Armed Forces are in full control of the border situation.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]