Hakob Arshakyan passes confirmation vote as Deputy Speaker of Parliament
11:01, 4 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Hakob Arshakyan from the ruling Civil Contract party was installed as Deputy Speaker of Parliament by lawmakers in a confirmation vote on August 4. Only 71 MPs took part in the vote and Arshakyan received unanimous support.
A confirmation vote for opposition Armenia bloc’s Ishkhan Saghatelyan for the third position of deputy speaker is expected shortly.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
