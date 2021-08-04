Acting FM names new spox
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister Armen Grigoryan has appointed Vahan Hunanyan to be the new spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Hunanyan most recently served as advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 08.06-21:42 Azerbaijani servicemen deliberately set fire to lands belonging to Yeraskh residents – Ombudsman
- 08.06-20:24 Armenia will take part in the CSTO "Inviolable Brotherhood" military exercise
- 08.06-19:51 China ready to reinforce combination of development strategies with Armenia - Li Keqiang
- 08.06-19:40 I am confident we will be able to collaborate based on deep friendship between Italy and Armenia - Mario Draghi
- 08.06-19:32 We need infrastructures to support industry – Pashinyan presents newly appointed Minister of High-tech Industry
- 08.06-18:40 Situation at Yeraskh section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border stabilized – MoD
- 08.06-18:27 Armenian National Assembly will have 12 Standing Committees
- 08.06-17:05 Converse Bank has reduced the interest rate on project lending
- 08.06-16:50 Prices of local products to drop soon, says economy minister
- 08.06-16:45 In major environmental move, Armenia bans plastic bags from 2022
- 08.06-15:22 Aram Khachaturian statue unveiled in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod
- 08.06-14:53 Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire
- 08.06-14:51 6,925,000 AMD to military insurance foundation: Next beneficiary of “Power of One Dram" is the Vahe Meliksetyan Fund
- 08.06-14:01 Tokyo 2020: Team Armenia coming home with 4 medals
- 08.06-13:51 Armenian Economy Minister confident over double-digit growth projection
- 08.06-13:25 Electronic services, individual ads in Facebook and Google to be taxed in Armenia
- 08.06-13:23 Over 2000 foreign nationals vaccinated in Armenia in last 20 days
- 08.06-13:15 Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $3 million to Armenia for COVID-19 response
- 08.06-12:41 Artsakh FM, Transnistria counterpart discuss cooperation
- 08.06-11:59 PM Pashinyan prioritizes development of new government action plan
- 08.06-11:13 Azerbaijan uses radio jammers against Artsakh – prosecution
- 08.06-11:08 Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 303 new cases, 4 deaths
- 08.06-11:05 Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected deputy speaker of parliament
- 08.06-10:59 Armenian boxing team’s coach on Bachkov’s failure, Keyshawn Davis’ “sloppy” fight
- 08.06-10:23 President Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenia's defense minister discuss situation at Artsakh- Azerbaijan line of contact
12:37, 07.31.2021
Viewed 2146 times US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence
14:16, 08.02.2021
Viewed 1770 times Greco-Roman Wrestling: Armenia’s Aleksanyan to clash with ROC's Evloyev for Olympic gold
14:23, 07.31.2021
Viewed 1650 times Condor Airlines Frankfurt-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights kick off
11:32, 07.31.2021
Viewed 1601 times Armenian Armed Forces prevent Azerbaijan’s engineering works in Yeraskh direction
13:43, 08.04.2021
Viewed 1501 times Azerbaijan attempts to breach Armenian airspace, military UAV intercepted