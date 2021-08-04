Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-21

YEREVAN, 4 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 August, USD exchange rate up by 1.37 drams to 492.30 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 583.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.76 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.94 drams to 686.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 28,190.51 drams to 400.99 drams. Silver price down by 28,289.29 drams to 28690.28 drams. Platinum price stood at 16746.57 drams.