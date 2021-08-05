LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.73% to $2580.50, copper price down by 0.84% to $9527.50, lead price down by 0.21% to $2391.00, nickel price up by 0.75% to $19456.00, tin price down by 0.06% to $34678.00, zinc price up by 0.20% to $2983.00, molybdenum price up by 0.61% to $40234.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.