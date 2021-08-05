Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

Armenian PM arrives in Iran

Armenian PM arrives in Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raisi, IRIB news agency reported.

A meeting between Pashinyan and Raisi is also planned.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]