Syrian airline announces re-launch of Aleppo-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Ajnehat al-Sham airline announced the resumption of the Aleppo-Yerevan flights.

Kantsasar newspaper’s editor-in-chief Zarmine Chilaboshian-Poghikian told ARMENPRESS that this is the first time that regular flights from Aleppo to Yerevan are re-launched since the Syrian war. Before, travelers willing to fly to Yerevan had to depart from Damascus.

The round-trip flights will start in September and will be operated once a week.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan