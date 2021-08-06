LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.33% to $2589.00, copper price down by 0.85% to $9446.50, lead price down by 0.21% to $2386.00, nickel price down by 0.85% to $19291.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $34758.00, zinc price up by 0.23% to $2990.00, molybdenum price stood at $40234.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.