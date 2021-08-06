Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis
09:55, 6 August, 2021
TOKYO, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov will be coming home with bronze after losing the fight with USA’s Keyshawn Davis at the lightweight semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Davis had a point deduction in round 2 but the bout ended 5:0 nevertheless.
Bachkov’s bronze bring Team Armenia’s medal count to 4, with earlier wins by weightlifter Simon Martirosyan (silver), Greco-roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (silver) and gymnast Artur Davtyan (bronze).
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
