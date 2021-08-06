Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

TOKYO, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov will be coming home with bronze after losing the fight with USA’s Keyshawn Davis at the lightweight semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Davis had a point deduction in round 2 but the bout ended 5:0 nevertheless.

Bachkov’s bronze bring Team Armenia’s medal count to 4, with earlier wins by weightlifter Simon Martirosyan (silver), Greco-roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (silver) and gymnast Artur Davtyan (bronze).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan