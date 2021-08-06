President Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenia's defense minister discuss situation at Artsakh- Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan, the defense ministry said in a news release.

The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, the course of implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan