Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 303 new cases, 4 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. 303 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 231,625.

6492 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.

4 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4636. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1124 other individuals infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

208 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 220,825.

As of 11:00, August 6 the number of active cases stood at 5040.

