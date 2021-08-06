PM Pashinyan prioritizes development of new government action plan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the upcoming activities of the new government at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The government is essentially formed, with only the foreign minister not appointed. I’d like to once again wish us all good luck in governing our country. Soon we must work on approving the list of action of the government’s program. Our program must naturally be based on the Civil Contract’s campaigning program, the 2050 transformation strategy of Armenia, as well as the pre-election promises made during dialogue with the people during campaigning,” the prime minister said.

PM Pashinyan added that they have until August 23 to submit the government program to parliament. “And this must be our priority in the coming time.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan