Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $3 million to Armenia for COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Development Bank will allocate a 3 million-dollar grant to Armenia for strengthening and modernizing the healthcare system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet approved the signing of the agreement at today’s session.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said the funds are envisaged for the complete re-equipment of the Ararat and Armavir branches of the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the construction of a new infectious diseases building under the Vanadzor Medical Center. “This is a very important initiative. Within its framework we will have a national network of the national centers for disease control and prevention,” she said.

