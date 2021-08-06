Over 2000 foreign nationals vaccinated in Armenia in last 20 days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Armenia is growing, albeit slowly, the healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“As of this moment we’ve administered 190,036 vaccinations, from which 6188 were carried out yesterday. We have a rather good progress of the vaccination pace, but we have to keep working to carry out the vaccinations in the country in as little time as possible,” she said, adding that last week 25 in 30 samples taken from COVID-19 patients were delta variant, while 5 were the British variant.

According to Avanesyan, 58,108 people were vaccinated in Armenia from July 15 to August 4, of whom only 2096 people were foreign nationals.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan