Armenian Economy Minister confident over double-digit growth projection

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan again expressed certainty that Armenia will have a double-digit economic growth this year.

“In December all projections were saying that in 2021 Armenia will have 1-1,5% economic growth, but as a result we have a 5% growth and everything is leading to us having more than 10% economic growth,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan