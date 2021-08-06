IDBank and Idram summed up the results of the next program of the “Power of One Dram” initiative: the entire amount collected during June and July, AMD 6.925.000 was transferred to the Military Insurance Fund.

“This is our next support to the 1000+ fund, as we realize the importance of the care of our society for people who have not spared their lives and health. Therefore, we try to be useful to our heroes in all possible ways”, said Gor Amiryan, the head of marketing department of Idram company.

“I would like to thank you for the implementation of the initiative. It seems that one dram is a small amount, but in fact, the power of numbers is at work here, and the more transactions, the more they grow, which is the ideology of our military insurance system. There are similarities in philosophies”, said Varuzhan Avetikyan, director of the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen.

As Tatevik Vardevanyan, the head of Communications unit of the Bank mentioned, the main focus of the “Power of One Dram” initiative was education. However, as a result of the war, companies keep the servicemen and their families in the spotlight. The next beneficiary of the program is the Vahe Meliksetyan Foundation. Vahe died in the third Artsakh war, providing medical assistance to a wounded soldier. He was a clinical pharmacist by profession and did everything to popularize his profession. Today the foundation continues its mission. For this reason, we decided to support the educational initiatives of the foundation”, said Tatevik Vardevanyan.

According to Vahe Meliksetyan's brother, Sargis Meliksetyan, who is the executive director of the foundation, the educational-medical foundation was created to implement Vahe's professional ideas and goals. “Starting from September we are going to provide named scholarships to the residents of YSMU after Heratsi, who chose the profession of a clinical pharmacist, we are also going to come up with a legislative initiative. Vahe believed that as in the developed countries, in Armenia each hospital should have clinical pharmacists as well, which would significantly reduce the huge costs of inappropriate drug treatment, as well as reduce the damage to the health of patients as a result of inappropriate drug intake. I learned about the “Power of One Dram” initiative almost a year ago, and I really liked the idea. I could not even imagine that one day we will become the beneficiaries of this wonderful initiative. I am very grateful to IDBank and Idram for their trust, support and for becoming the first major partner.

Until July 31, the Bank and Idram have transferred almost 34 million AMD to various programs and initiatives.

The companies remind that everyone can contribute so that a larger amount is transferred to the beneficiaries of the "Power of One Dram” initiative, just by making all payments through the Idram&IDBank application, the IDBanking.am online platform or through the terminals of the companies. It all starts with one dram.

Through the Idram&IDBank application, you can make payments at more than 5500 points of sale and in more than 400 online stores. You can find the list of partners here.

COMPANIES ARE CONTROLLED BY CBA