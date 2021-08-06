Armenian National Assembly will have 12 Standing Committees

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia adopted the bill submitted by the "Civil Contract" faction, according to which National Assembly Committees will be established, as well as rejected the bill of the "Armenia" and "I have honor" factions, which proposed to establish a Standing Committee on Artsakh issues in the parliament.

ARMENPRESS reports 67MPs votes in favor of the bill submitted by ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party, 27 MPs votes against and non abstained. 33 MPs voted in favor of the bill submitted by ‘’Armenia’’ and ‘’I have honor’’ factions, 68 MPs abstained and non voted against the bill.

The Civil Contract Party suggests that 12 Standing Committees should be established, which are

Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs with 8 members

Standing Committee on Health with 8 members

Standing Committee on Foreign Relations with 10 members

Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports with 9 members

Standing Committee on European Integration with 8 members

Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs with 8 members

Standing Committee on Defense and Security with 11 members

Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs with 12 members

Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration with 8 members

Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment with 10 members

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs with 12 members

Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs with 8 members.