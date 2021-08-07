LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.26% to $2621.50, copper price up by 1.09% to $9549.50, lead price down by 2.31% to $2331.00, nickel price up by 1.34% to $19550.00, tin price up by 0.04% to $34771.00, zinc price up by 0.69% to $3010.50, molybdenum price up by 0.71% to $40521.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.