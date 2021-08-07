Bulgaria’s Yanev congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment as Armenian PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Bulgaria Stefan Yanev congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his re-appointment. In a letter sent to PM Pashinyan, PM Yanev highlighted the traditionally good relations between the two countries, the stability of the long-standing cultural ties and the accumulated positive potential for development.

“I would like to take this pleasant occasion to note the special nature of the relations between Bulgaria and Armenia, based on centuries-old friendship, cultural and spiritual proximity. The preservation of the political stability and further progress of the reform process in the Republic of Armenia will contribute to the prosperity of the country and the stability of the highly important for Europe Caucasus region. I am convinced that the new cabinet will remain committed to building a democratic Armenia and for the benefit of all Armenian people. I welcome the policy of the Republic of Armenia for maintaining close relations with the European Union and I assure you that in the face of Bulgaria, as before, Armenia will have a good and reliable friend and partner,” PM Yanev said.