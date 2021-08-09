Lawmakers to install committee heads

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is in session for the election of standing committee chairs.

Nominations for 9 out of 12 positions are reserved for the ruling Civil Contract Party, while the remaining 3 is for the opposition Hayastan (Armenia) bloc. Confirmation voting will take place afterwards.

Hayastan bloc leader Seyran Ohanyan had earlier announced that they will nominate chairs for the economic affairs committee, the regional and Eurasian integration committee and the human rights protection and public issues committee.

