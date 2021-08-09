CSTO Secretary-General arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has arrived in Armenia, the organization reported.

The Secretary-General will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, acting foreign minister Armen Grigoryan and Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan.

Zas will brief the Armenian leadership on the situation at the CSTO zone of responsibility, as well as the course of preparations for the Collective Security Council session.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan