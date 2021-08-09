Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 140 new cases
11:19, 9 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. 140 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 232,297.
4458 tests were administered.
3 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4653.
191 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 221,407.
As of 11:00, August 9 the number of active cases stood at 5110.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
