Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 140 new cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. 140 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 232,297.

4458 tests were administered.

3 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4653.

191 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 221,407.

As of 11:00, August 9 the number of active cases stood at 5110.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan