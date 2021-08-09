194,902 coronavirus vaccinations administered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Health authorities announced that so far 194,902 vaccinations have been administered in Armenia. The figure includes 132,529 first doses and 62,373 second doses, according to the ministry of healthcare.

Vaccinations are open to anyone above the age of 18. People have the option to chose from the AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V and CoronaVac vaccines.

