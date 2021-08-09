Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August

194,902 coronavirus vaccinations administered in Armenia so far

194,902 coronavirus vaccinations administered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Health authorities announced that so far 194,902 vaccinations have been administered in Armenia. The figure includes 132,529 first doses and 62,373 second doses, according to the ministry of healthcare.

Vaccinations are open to anyone above the age of 18. People have the option to chose from the AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V and CoronaVac vaccines.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]