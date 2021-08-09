Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August

Armenian parliament observes moment of silence in honor of Assyrian genocide victims

Armenian parliament observes moment of silence in honor of Assyrian genocide victims

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence in honor of the memory of the victims of the Assyrian genocide.

MP Zemfira Mirzoyeva from the Hayastan bloc initiated the moment of silence, reminding lawmakers that August 7 is the Assyrian genocide remembrance day.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]