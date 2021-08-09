Armenian parliament observes moment of silence in honor of Assyrian genocide victims
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence in honor of the memory of the victims of the Assyrian genocide.
MP Zemfira Mirzoyeva from the Hayastan bloc initiated the moment of silence, reminding lawmakers that August 7 is the Assyrian genocide remembrance day.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
